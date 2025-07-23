Brother and sister duo take a giant leap to raise funds for charity

Eliot Goodwin (left) and Jade Soler Alcaraz (right) pictured on the day of their skydive.

A brother and sister duo have completed a charity skydive raising £5,880 for their local hospice in memory of their mum.

Contracts Manager Eliot Goodwin, aged 40, and Head of School Jade Soler Alcaraz, aged 45, both took part in the 15,000 ft charity jump for St John’s Hospice in Balby at Skydive Hibaldstow on Saturday 7 June, to say thank you for the care provided to their mum Lesley Goodwin in March this year.

Eliot said: “We noticed the posters advertising the skydive when we visited Mum at the hospice.

“We spoke to her about us both doing it to raise funds and she agreed it was a good idea.”

Eliot Goodwin (left) and Jade Soler Alcaraz (right) are pictured presenting their cheque at St John’s Hospice.

Jade added: “I have always said that a skydive is something I’d never consider doing, due to my fear of falling, however, because we had that conversation and promised Mum, we decided to go ahead and sign ourselves up to give back to the Hospice for the exceptional care that she received.”

When the day of the skydive arrived, ‘Team Goodwin’s’ ranks were swelled by their loyal supporters including dad Michael, Eliot’s wife Kirsty and children Zac and Millie, along with close friends and family braving the wet weather to cheer them on.

The frequent rain showers meant the jump was delayed several times during the day, but eventually in the late afternoon the clouds parted, the sun came out and the skydivers took to the plane with their tandem instructors.

Jade said: “When we were on the plane, every foot we gained, my nerves kicked in a little more. The ground slowly disappeared beneath us.

“Eliot went first and then it was my turn. For the first few seconds, your brain can’t process what’s happening. You're plummeting at around 125mph and the wind is hitting your face like a wall and then suddenly, everything goes silent once the chute deploys. The rush, the silence, the view, it’s something you never forget.”

“Eliot added: “The instructors were brilliant. We were able to control the strings as we came down, and they helped us land safely despite the speed. It was fantastic to see everyone waiting for us and cheering us on as we came back in!”

Both added: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came on the day and to all of the friends, family and work colleagues who sponsored us – we really appreciate their support!”

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Jenny Baynham said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in our skydive. It was lovely to be there on the day with all of them and their families.

She added: This is a huge amount of money raised by Eliot and Jade. On behalf of everyone at the hospice I’d like to say a massive thank you to them for their bravery and support!”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity.

For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk