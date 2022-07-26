Breathe & Connect programme restarts designed for adults with Long Covid and other long-term breathing-related issues

Breathe & Connect is a programme designed by darts specially for adults with Long Covid and other long-term breathing-related issues.
Long Covid means your symptoms carry on even after your Covid infection has finished. Symptoms might include breathlessness, fatigue, difficultly focussing, pain and/or feeling depressed or anxious. Breathe & Connect uses singing, breathing techniques, relaxation and gentle movement to help manage these symptoms.
Participants have reported numerous benefits to taking part in sessions: “My mood is raised in these sessions, like climbing a mountain of joy - all else just waits outside the door and I pick it up on the way home.”
And “I’ve not one negative thing to say about these sessions…They are very morale boosting and we laugh so much - but only with each other.”
Sessions run in seven-week blocks. Booking is essential. Email [email protected]