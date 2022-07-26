Breathe & Connect programme restarts designed for adults with Long Covid and other long-term breathing-related issues

Breathe & Connect is a programme designed by darts specially for adults with Long Covid and other long-term breathing-related issues.

Long Covid means your symptoms carry on even after your Covid infection has finished. Symptoms might include breathlessness, fatigue, difficultly focussing, pain and/or feeling depressed or anxious. Breathe & Connect uses singing, breathing techniques, relaxation and gentle movement to help manage these symptoms.

The new sessions start next month. Picture by James Mulkeen for darts

Participants have reported numerous benefits to taking part in sessions: “My mood is raised in these sessions, like climbing a mountain of joy - all else just waits outside the door and I pick it up on the way home.”

And “I’ve not one negative thing to say about these sessions…They are very morale boosting and we laugh so much - but only with each other.”

Sessions run in seven-week blocks. Booking is essential. Email [email protected]