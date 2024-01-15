Boost your wellbeing in your lunchbreak with Talking Therapies workshops in Doncaster

People in Doncaster with a new year’s resolution to improve their wellbeing – or who generally need a helping hand to feel a bit brighter this year – are being invited to join free mental health support sessions.

Four different online wellbeing workshops, run by NHS Doncaster Talking Therapies, will focus on supporting people who might be struggling with things like low mood, worry, sleep or relaxation this winter.

The classes all take place online, and they have been designed to be extra-easy to access, with the one-hour sessions taking place in lunchbreaks (12pm – 1pm) or after work (5pm – 6pm).

Jen Mason, Team Manage said: “January can be a tough time of year, with lots of pressure, stress, tension, worries or concerns for a variety of reasons. If you’re struggling - whether you’re worried about bills after Christmas, finding you have low mood going into the new year, finding it hard to relax after work or not getting a great night’s sleep - these workshops will support you by providing you with a range of tools and techniques to help manage how you are feeling.

“With the ongoing cost of living crisis, we want to make sure everyone knows about the free support we offer to help people to manage their mood, increase their ability to relax and take care of their overall wellbeing. You don’t have to have your laptop camera or microphone on, you can simply just join the meeting and listen to our therapist.

“The sessions are easy to access online and only take an hour, but they will leave attendees with wellbeing tools and techniques that will last a lifetime.”