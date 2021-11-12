Blue Wednesday 2021: mouth cancer awareness day

Blue Wednesday was created with one goal in mind – to combat mouth cancer.

This year, it will take place on November 17th. Established by the Oral Health Foundation, they encourage people across the globe to wear blue on this day to help spread awareness and a sense of togetherness against a common foe.

It’s always a good idea to check up on yourself for any type of cancer; however, if you’re concerned you may have it in the mouth, here’s what to look for.

Mouth cancer usually appears in these forms. Firstly, if you have a mouth ulcer that lasts a lot longer than it should, this could be a sign of it. Likewise, you should keep an eye for red or white patches in your mouth, as well as any other swelling that seems out of place.

Loose teeth, weak gums and an unexplained pain in one or both of your ears can also be signs that you have Mouth cancer.

Mouth cancer doesn’t necessarily just appear in the mouth, either – it can also cause disfigurement to your head and neck area.

So what causes Mouth cancer? What can you do to minimise your chances of catching it? The most common cause is tobacco use, whether smoked or chewed.