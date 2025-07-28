The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, have been revealed.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Doncaster and beyond, with patients having their say on how they feel their GP practice is really performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the 13 GP practices in Doncaster which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . The Burns Practice - Doncaster There were 341 survey forms sent out to patients at The Burns Practice in Doncaster. The response rate was 34%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 77% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Regent Square Group Practice - Doncaster There were 304 survey forms sent out to patients at The Regent Square Group Practice in Doncaster. The response rate was 31%, with 93 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 69% said it was very good and 20% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Park View Surgery - Doncaster There were 327 survey forms sent out to patients at Park View Surgery in Doncaster. The response rate was 30%, with 97 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales