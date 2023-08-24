Sheldon, who spent five weeks in the hospice early this year had told his wife of 34 years Frances, that he didn’t want a somber wake, he wanted everyone to have a party, but Frances turned the party in to a benefit night, so the family could give back to the hospice.

Frances said: “Sheldon didn’t want a fancy funeral, he wanted a simple no fuss cremation and a big party for everyone to enjoy. After the fantastic care he received and the support we had as a family from the hospice I decided I wanted to give them something back, so we turned the party in to a benefit night held at Kirk Sandall Bowling Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends and family donated raffle prizes for the night, we raised £300 in donations before the party had even gone ahead! plus we had charity tins from the hospice for people to donate. I set out with a goal of raising a £1,000 and I am absolutely amazed that we managed to pass that in memory of Sheldon. Sheldon was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend and everyone at the benefit night had a good time celebrating his life, you could see how loved he was by everyone that attended.”

Lindsay Richards, hospice fundraiser said: “I know this is a really tough time for the family right now, but I want to say thank you for holding the benefit night, every single penny donated is used to enhance the patient areas and experience for everyone who uses the hospice.”