Benefit memorial night brings a boost for Doncaster hospice

The family and friends of Sheldon Richards have come together to raise over £1,000 for St John’s Hospice in Doncaster by hosting a benefit night in Sheldon’s name.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST- 2 min read

Sheldon, who spent five weeks in the hospice early this year had told his wife of 34 years Frances, that he didn’t want a somber wake, he wanted everyone to have a party, but Frances turned the party in to a benefit night, so the family could give back to the hospice.

Frances said: “Sheldon didn’t want a fancy funeral, he wanted a simple no fuss cremation and a big party for everyone to enjoy. After the fantastic care he received and the support we had as a family from the hospice I decided I wanted to give them something back, so we turned the party in to a benefit night held at Kirk Sandall Bowling Club.

Friends and family donated raffle prizes for the night, we raised £300 in donations before the party had even gone ahead! plus we had charity tins from the hospice for people to donate. I set out with a goal of raising a £1,000 and I am absolutely amazed that we managed to pass that in memory of Sheldon. Sheldon was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend and everyone at the benefit night had a good time celebrating his life, you could see how loved he was by everyone that attended.”

Lindsay Richards, hospice fundraiser said: “I know this is a really tough time for the family right now, but I want to say thank you for holding the benefit night, every single penny donated is used to enhance the patient areas and experience for everyone who uses the hospice.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH). For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk

