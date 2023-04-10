News you can trust since 1925
Beauty queen and business donate Easter eggs and DVDs to the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

A city-based beauty queen and a business donated Easter eggs and DVDs to the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The Energy Support Hub donated 100 Easter eggs and over 65 children’s DVD’s along with Charlotte Lister, who is a beauty queen and who has worked for the company for a number of years.

She said: “This is the third time we have been able to help put smiles on children’s faces who are unfortunately in hospital over the Easter holiday. It’s great to give back to the local community thank you to everyone at The Energy Support Hub for donating.”

The Energy Support Hub is an independent, impartial consumer energy advice centre which focuses on delivering concise help and information on many aspects of energy saving solutions. They are determined to transform the home energy consumption picture in the U.K.

Charlotte Lister at DRI with the donationsCharlotte Lister at DRI with the donations
Behind everything The Energy Support Hub does, lies the belief that they can make a significant environmental difference.

