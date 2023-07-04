Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) in partnership with registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service, provides guided sessions to reduce and control alcohol including, information, and education to help people to understand how regular or heavy drinking affects the mind, body, lifestyle choices and abilities.

The theme of this year’s Alcohol Awareness Week is the true cost of alcohol.

This can be in the form of health problems, financial worries, relationship breakdown and family difficulties.

Alana Jury, Senior Case Manager, Alcohol Early Intervention Team at Aspire, said: “We are focusing on those who wouldn’t normally use traditional alcohol services.

"They will be those who are perhaps holding down a job, have a home and supportive family and friends, but are finding that their alcohol levels have or are increasing. Our aim is to help them to manage their drinking within safe tolerances, so they don’t become dependent and reliant on alcohol.

“Some people who have long term health problems may not understand how alcohol can impact and amplify their condition or create associated health risks. Drinking more later in life can also cause problems, which we cover during our education sessions.”

Current government guidelines advise that people should not regularly drink more than 14 alcohol units a week (an average bottle of wine is around 10 units). More information can be found on the RethinkYourDrinkDoncaster website.

Stuart Green, Aspire Service Manager, said: “If alcohol is affecting or landing you in the four Ls which are livelihood, love life, law or your liver, then you have a problem and its time to make changes.”

Coun Nigel Ball, Doncaster Alcohol Alliance, said: “The average adult spends a huge amount of money on alcohol in a lifetime. Drinking regularly or heavily puts us at greater risk of heart disease, liver disease, stroke, increased blood pressure and cancer, including throat and breast cancer. It can cause tensions and disagreements with those around us and put a strain on our finances too.

“By taking control of your drinking, you can save money, improve your health, have more energy, improve our memory, have better sleep, reduce anxiety, improve your mood, and have better relationships.”

