Barry set to make a change this Deaf Awareness Week

A student at Communication Specialist College Doncaster is set to make a change this Deaf Awareness Week (May) thanks to funding from the National Deaf Children’s Society.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:32 GMT

Barry Britland, from Grantham, who is a residential student at the specialist college applied to the charity’s Make a Change Fund to enable him to raise Deaf Awareness for young people.

Barry’s bid for £750 to create, develop and deliver a digital project on Deaf Awareness targeted at young people across Yorkshire.

He was successful and will now lead a project to encourage young people aged between seven and 17 years become deaf aware.

Barry Britland
Barry said: “I’m really excited to have been successful with my bid and looking forward to working with youth groups to deliver the sessions.

“I’ve delivered Deaf Awareness sessions to a Scouts group before and I really enjoyed it and the feedback was great.

“These sessions will help to educate young people to interact and communicate with Deaf people and to break down barriers.

