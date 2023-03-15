Barry Britland, from Grantham, who is a residential student at the specialist college applied to the charity’s Make a Change Fund to enable him to raise Deaf Awareness for young people.

Barry’s bid for £750 to create, develop and deliver a digital project on Deaf Awareness targeted at young people across Yorkshire.

He was successful and will now lead a project to encourage young people aged between seven and 17 years become deaf aware.

Barry Britland

Barry said: “I’m really excited to have been successful with my bid and looking forward to working with youth groups to deliver the sessions.

“I’ve delivered Deaf Awareness sessions to a Scouts group before and I really enjoyed it and the feedback was great.

