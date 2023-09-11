Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This new programme aims to enrol and support local schools to become ‘Asthma Friendly’. The initiative’s purpose is to improve the care of pupils with asthma and raise awareness of this common long-term medical condition by delivering training, resources, and support.

To achieve the Asthma Friendly accredited status schools will need to meet the following key objectives:

all staff to be trained in Asthma Awareness;

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.

have an Asthma Policy and Asthma register;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ensure a consistent approach to where and how inhalers are stored in the school;

develop a notification system of when inhalers are due to expire;

ensure the school has a spare emergency inhaler and spacer; and

have a process in place of when to escalate individual cases to a health professional and/or parents/carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Sonal Kansra, Clinical Lead for the South Yorkshire Excellent Asthma Care Programme said “The UK has some of the highest death rates in Europe for childhood asthma. With children starting the new academic year, it is important to start the conversation about asthma care within school settings, as we know this is when children are most likely to have an asthma flare up. Every year we see an increased number of children and young people attending GP practices and being admitted to hospital, as they start the new school year.

This new initiative builds on the work already undertaken by our local specialist nursing colleagues who continue to support children and young people with asthma in educational settings. Piloted in 8 primary and secondary schools across South Yorkshire with great success, the programme is now open to all schools in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

We are encouraging all local schools become an ‘asthma friendly school’ as the benefits of improving asthma awareness and management include reduced absences for pupils with asthma, an inclusive environment for all those with the condition and ultimately support the health, safety and well-being of students and staff.”

Astrea Academy Woodfields in Doncaster was one of the 8 schools involved in the programme pilot and is now an accredited asthma friendly school. David Scales, Principal said “One of the things we want to do here at Astrea Academy Woodfields is to make children feel safe and welcome. To do that, they need to feel well and able to engage with education in the same way as all of the scholars in our school and as someone with a history of asthma as well, I know that can sometimes be difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Asthma Friendly Accreditation process was really easy thanks to the support of our local NHS colleagues and the training was really informative and supported all of our staff to be in the best position to deliver the new policies that we have put in place.

It's going to make a big difference for these young people who will now feel safer, which we hope will enable them to succeed and thrive during their time in school.”