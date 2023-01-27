Dame Carol Black met representatives from Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, the NHS, Doncaster Council and Public Health, to see the work being done to help people with substance dependence get the support they need to recover and turn their lives around.As an independent Adviser to the UK Government, Dame Carol Black’s review, led to a new 10-year drug strategy From Harm to Hope.

Published in December 2021 the strategy focused on ways to prevent the harm caused by drugs, to individuals, families and communities, the support available to ensure health and wellbeing through suitable treatment, and recovery programmes.Dame Carol also visited New Beginnings in Balby, which is part of Aspire, and one of only eight NHS inpatient detox and rehabilitation treatment centers in the country.

She also met and talked to social workers working in the service as well as some of the people who use the service about their experiences of the support available.Dame Carol said: “I was delighted to meet so many highly experienced and dedicated representatives from organisations that have been helping drug dependent people in Yorkshire, Humberside and Lincolnshire for more than 30 years.

Dame Carol Black is pictured (seventh from the right); with Chair of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), Kathryn Lavery, (centre); RDaSH Interim Chief Executive Sheila Lloyd (fourth left); Tim Young, Alcohol and Drug Service Chief Executive (second right); and Stuart Green, Aspire Service Manager (third left); and colleagues from Aspire, RDaSH and partner organisations