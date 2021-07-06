As lockdown restrictions lift there were 495 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Doncaster
Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced step four of the lifting of lockdown restrictions and this came as the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 495.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:22 am
Public Health England figures show that 26,155 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday, July 5, in Doncaster up from 25,660 the same time on Friday.
The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 8,386 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 7,609.