Angry nurse hits out at DRI after staff "threatened" over unpaid parking fees

An upset nurse working at Doncaster Royal Infirmary has blasted health bosses after staff were sent “threatening” letters over unpaid parking fines at the Armthorpe Road site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nurse, who has asked not to be named, says a number of staff have received demands for payment from SABA, the firm which runs parking at the hospital.

She said: “I pay monthly for an unallocated parking space but due to the high demand of the spaces I am not always able to park there so I had to park on site in order to continue working and supporting all of our patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am a single mother who works full time. I received a letter threatening debt collectors or court action against me in unpaid parking fines totalling £650 or £834.22 if a county court judgement is entered against me.

A nurse working at DRI has hit out at bosses over staff being chased for unpaid parking fines.

“In an already pressurised situation with the cost of living crisis, families are already struggling to make ends meet despite working full time.

"This is another blow to hard working members of society.

"Receiving this just before Christmas is affecting my mental health deeply, while I'm trying to maintain my career and the high standards of care that we pride ourselves on for our patients.

"I feel that this is persecution against staff who just want to continue their hard work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nurse says the situation has arisen as parking fines have never previously been chased.

She said staff were then made aware that fines were being backdated from June 2024.

She added: “If you're not lucky enough to be given access for parking permits, staff have to resort to use the park and ride.

"The park and ride does not have adequate security and minimal lighting and staff members have been followed and threatened and cars have been vandalised, broken into or stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff members have had to resort to risking parking fines for their own wellbeing by parking on site. Which is why these fines are a total injustice to hard working staff.”

“Our work is mentally and physically taxing and draining. We continue to push through our own barriers to ensure our patients receive the up most care and support.”

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Infrastructure at Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust said: “Earlier this year, delays in follow-up correspondence from our parking management partner, Saba, regarding unpaid parking charge notices led a small number of colleagues to mistakenly believe that parking charges were no longer being enforced, resulting in unpaid fees.

“Once we were made aware of this issue, to ensure colleagues did not face undue hardship, we outlined a process in early November to waive charges in specific circumstances. However, we must stress that parking charge notices should not be ignored, as this can escalate issues unnecessarily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parking at Doncaster Royal Infirmary remains challenging due to limited space, with only 900 spaces for thousands of people who visit, and work at, the site each day.

"To help, we provide discounted staff permits for as little as £7.28 per month, free parking between 6pm and 9am, and all-day on bank holidays. Blue Badge holders and parents of long-term inpatient children, frequent outpatient attenders, as well as those visiting loved ones near the end of life, all park for free.

“Additionally, the Trust funds a free Park and Ride service, which includes a shuttle bus to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, as well as Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, at a cost of approximately £1 million annually.

“Colleagues with concerns are encouraged to contact the relevant team for support.”