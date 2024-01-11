Almost 100 pregnant women in Doncaster were smokers when they gave birth, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maternal smoking rates across England fell from 9.1 per cent in the three months to September 2022-23 to 7.5 per cent in the same period of 2023-24.

However, it meant the national target of six per cent% was missed yet again, with Action on Smoking and Health saying the Government is not on track to hit it until around 2032.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Digital figures show there were 86 pregnant women who were known to be smokers at the time of delivery in Doncaster in the three months to September 2023.

Almost 100 pregnant women in Doncaster were smokers when they gave birth.

This was equivalent to 11.3 per cent of all 782 mothers registered at the former NHS Doncaster CCG area – down slightly from 12 per cent during the same period in 2022-23.

Out of the 106 sub-integrated care boards in England, 22 met the national target of six per cent or fewer pregnant smokers – more than the year before, when there were only nine.

Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive at Action on Smoking and Health, said: “Smoking rates during pregnancy have fallen over the last decade, although nationally we are not on track to hit the Government’s 6% ambition until around 2032, a decade later than hoped for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maternal smoking increases the risk of poor birth outcomes, including still birth, miscarriage and birth defects, so it's vital that every pregnant woman is offered support to quit smoking.”

There were some regional disparities, with the highest maternal smoking rate (10.1 per cent) in the North East and Yorkshire, while the lowest was in London – 3.8 per cent.

Ms Cheeseman added: “Progress has improved over the last year coinciding with the roll out of new dedicated stop smoking support in maternity services.

“A new national financial incentive scheme for pregnant smokers and their partners due to be rolled out this year should further accelerate progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, more needs to be done to tackle the significant disparities in maternal smoking rates between different parts of the country and to address high rates of women relapsing to smoking postnatally.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “I am committed to supporting pregnant women to stop smoking and welcome these latest statistics which show a drop in the proportion of women smoking at time of delivery.

“We have committed to offering all pregnant women who smoke financial incentives in the form of vouchers alongside behavioural support by the end of 2024 to help even more expectant mums kick the habit.