All the key numbers for the NHS Trust in December, as health service recovers from "toughest" winter in years
Nationally, waiting lists fell for the fourth successive month, as NHS wards remain full of patients ready to be discharged with nowhere to go, a situation the head of NHS Providers warned has a "serious knock-on effect" for the rest of the health service.
NHS England figures show 55,965 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at the end of December – down slightly from 56,090 in November, but an increase on 53,893 in December 2023.
Of those, 1,741 (three per cent) had been waiting for longer than a year.
The median waiting time from referral to treatment at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was 14 weeks at the end of December – the same as in November.
Nationally, 6.2 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of December — down from 6.3 million at the end of November.
Sarah Scobie, deputy director of research at health think tank the Nuffield Trust, said: "With over one in 10 people in England waiting for planned hospital treatment, cutting patient waiting times is now front-and-centre of government priorities."
While the waiting list has continued to fall, she warned funding was still essential for the Government to successfully reform the NHS.
She added: "Our analysis this week reveals a worrying deterioration in the finances of NHS trusts. Today’s figures show just how tough it will be to meet the Government’s aim to move care closer to home without additional funding and in the face of severe pressures on hospitals."
Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in December – the same as in November.
At Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, 12,920 patients were waiting for one of 13 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.
Of them, 3,659 (28 per cent) had been waiting for at least six weeks.
Other figures show cancer patients at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust are not being seen quickly enough.
The NHS states 85 per cent of cancer patients with an urgent referral should start treatment within 62 days.
But NHS England data shows just 79 per cent of cancer patients urgently referred to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust in December began treatment within two months of their referral.
That was up from both 72 per cent in November, and 76% in December 2023.
Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive at NHS Providers, said this winter has been the "toughest" many trust leaders can remember.
"Wards are full of thousands of patients ready to be discharged but can’t be, often due to a lack of community NHS or social care capacity," she added.
"Last week, one in seven beds were filled by these patients.
"This logjam has been a challenge for years; we need a long-term solution. It has a serious knock-on effect, with a record number of patients waiting to be admitted through A&E."
