All care home residents eligible for COVID-19 booster from April 1
The spring booster campaign is set to start on 1 April 2025 with eligible groups being:
adults aged 75 and over
residents in care homes for older adults
individuals aged 6 months or older who are immunosuppressed
Residents of any age in older adult care homes will start being vaccinated from 1 April.
We encourage anyone who lives in an older adult care home to get vaccinated when the offer arises.
If you have a family member who lives in an older adult care home, please speak to them about getting their vaccine.
During the pandemic, COVID-19 had a profound impact on the residents and staff of care homes and vaccines proved the best defence against the threat of COVID.
Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “I would encourage anyone that is eligible to get their COVID-19 booster when offered.
“Respiratory viruses like COVID-19 are still in circulation and can be life threatening for the most vulnerable people in society.
“Residents in older adult care homes, adults who are 75 or over and people who are immunosuppressed are particularly vulnerable to complications from COVID-19
“It is important to keep up to date with your vaccines, as viruses change and protection fades over time.
“The best way to protect yourself and others is through vaccination.”
