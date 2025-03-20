All care home residents eligible for COVID-19 booster from April 1

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Mar 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 14:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

After a successful winter vaccine campaign, NHS South Yorkshire is urging all eligible people to get their spring COVID-19 booster when offered.

The spring booster campaign is set to start on 1 April 2025 with eligible groups being:

adults aged 75 and over

residents in care homes for older adults

All care home residents eligible for COVID-19 booster from April 1.All care home residents eligible for COVID-19 booster from April 1.
All care home residents eligible for COVID-19 booster from April 1.

individuals aged 6 months or older who are immunosuppressed

Residents of any age in older adult care homes will start being vaccinated from 1 April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We encourage anyone who lives in an older adult care home to get vaccinated when the offer arises.

If you have a family member who lives in an older adult care home, please speak to them about getting their vaccine.

During the pandemic, COVID-19 had a profound impact on the residents and staff of care homes and vaccines proved the best defence against the threat of COVID.

Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “I would encourage anyone that is eligible to get their COVID-19 booster when offered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Respiratory viruses like COVID-19 are still in circulation and can be life threatening for the most vulnerable people in society.

“Residents in older adult care homes, adults who are 75 or over and people who are immunosuppressed are particularly vulnerable to complications from COVID-19

“It is important to keep up to date with your vaccines, as viruses change and protection fades over time.

“The best way to protect yourself and others is through vaccination.”

Everybody else can book appointments for their booster from 25 March for vaccinations starting from 1 April 2025 via the NHS website, by downloading the NHS App or by calling 119 for free if they can’t get online.

More information on the COVID-19 vaccine: COVID-19 vaccine - NHS

Related topics:NHSCovid-19ResidentsSouth YorkshireDavid Crichton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice