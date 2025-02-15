Allergic reactions caused more emergency admissions at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust last year, new figures show.

NHS data shows the number of admissions for allergic reactions rose by more than a quarter across England between 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Allergic reactions can be deadly if not treated quickly. A bad reaction can lead to anaphylactic shock, which can cause coughing, voice change, tongue swelling, breathing problems, dizziness and collapse.

According to the figures, around 105 admissions were made at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for allergic reactions or anaphylactic shock in the year to March 2024.

Admissions for allergic reactions at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust on the rise.

This was a rise from 60 a year earlier.

There were around 32,300 admissions across England last year, a 26 per cent increase on the year before.

Admissions have been rising in recent decades, more than doubling from around 12,400 in 2002-03.

Dr Helen Evans-Howell, chair of the clinical and scientific panel at Anaphylaxis UK, said it was not clear why.

She said there were several hypotheses – such as foods introduced to infants later, changes to our gut bacteria and the "hygiene hypothesis", which suggests a lack of exposure to particular microorganisms in early childhood may be contributing.

However, Dr Evans-Howell also said greater awareness of allergies and anaphylaxis could be behind increased rates of admission.

Anaphylaxis UK gives the following advice if you suspect you are having an allergic reaction:

Avoid moving about if you can.

Sit up if you have breathing problems, lay flat and elevate the legs if not.

Use an adrenaline auto-injector if you have one and then call an ambulance and state 'anaphylaxis'.

Repeat the dose if you are not better after five minutes.

Ensure you then have a follow up with a doctor and an allergist.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "The growing importance of allergy care is undeniable, which is why we are working closely with the NHS, voluntary organisations and patient representative groups to consider how allergy treatment could be improved.

"Ministers met the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation and NHS England in early December to discuss their calls for an allergy lead to act as a champion for people with allergies."