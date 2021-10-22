229 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 49,764 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 21 (Thursday), up from 49,535 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 15,910 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,993.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 51,484 over the period, to 8,641,221.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 904 people had died in the area by October 21 (Thursday) – up from 903 on Wednesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 12,224 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 206,952 people had received both jabs by October 20 (Wednesday) – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.