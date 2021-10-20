184 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 49,298 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 19 (Tuesday), up from 49,114 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 15,761 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,843.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 43,324 over the period, to 8,541,192.

903 people had died in the area by October 19

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 903 people had died in the area by October 19 (Tuesday) – up from 901 on Monday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.

They were among 12,200 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 206,815 people had received both jabs by October 18 (Monday) – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.