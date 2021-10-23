183 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 49,947 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 22 (Friday), up from

49,764 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 15,969 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 13,066.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 48,728 over the period, to 8,689,949.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 906 people had died in the area by October 22 (Friday) – up from 904 on Thursday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 12,246 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.