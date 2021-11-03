144 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 51,925 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 2 (Tuesday), up from 51,781 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 16,601 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 13,724.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,546 over the period, to 9,130,857.

There have been six deaths in the past week

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 916 people had died in the area by November 2 (Tuesday) – up from 913 on Monday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on seven the previous week.

They were among 12,424 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 207,647 people had received both jabs by November 1 (Monday) – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.