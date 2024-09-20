Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City of Doncaster Council held a preparing for adulthood event at Eco-Power stadium – the first of its kind in the city for people with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND) this week.

The event was a collaboration between local and national organisations and charities and featured a range of bespoke workshops and professionals on hand to equip Doncaster’s young people with skills and options to create a bright future.

The event was specifically for young people aged 14-25 with a learning disability or who are neurodivergent and their families or carers and forms part of the council’s Great 8 priorities. This includes diversity in the workforce and gives young people in Doncaster a platform to see what’s

available in their local community that they could get involved with.

Young people turn out in high numbers to city’s first Doncaster Futures Fair event.

Reflecting on the success of this well attended event, Cabinet Member for Equalities, Education and Skills, Councillor Sue Farmer said: “This event demonstrated a way we can come together to support young people with SEND plan for their future and increase opportunities for young people throughout Doncaster. Having spoken to families and young people on the day, I’m delighted that they were able to take so much from the event.”

Families and young people were able to meet a wide range of organisations and professionals on the day that provide dedicated support and opportunities across Doncaster as well as covering the pillars of Preparing for Adulthood - education, employment and training, independence and housing, community inclusion and health.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) attended to discuss Personal Independence Payments (PIP). NHS England’s immunisation team was on hand to speak to young people about vaccinations with a dedicated health zone covering diabetes, oral health, suicide and bereavement

as well as an interactive health bus.

Further interactive activities were available to attendees including support with writing CVs and workshops delivered by dedicated disability confident employers.

Young people and families attending the event also spoke with organisations including NSPCC to learn about staying safe online, The DWP, SENDIASS, Yorkshire and Humber Youth Alliance, post-16 settings in Doncaster, Autism Plus, St Ledger Housing, Employment is for Everyone, DFN Project Search and many more as well as meeting friendly sheep and goats as part of a local community farm project, Growing Together.

As the sun shone, a community choir provided a backdrop and kept attendees entertained during the afternoon.

The event was well received by attending young people and families alike.

“A brilliant range of interactive stalls and the sensory room was really good – it had a really good feel, even though it was busy, my daughter was really calm. A great community spirit when everyone comes together to share information to help young people – more of this would be lovely.” – Parent of Doncaster young person.

“I’m trying to grow and achieve more things. There’s lots of opportunities here for job roles including sports.” - Doncaster young person

“I really enjoyed being there. I spoke with sports groups and talked with lots of people.” – Doncaster young person.

Although the first of its kind in Doncaster, the ambition remains to make these events a regular feature in the calendar.

For those unable to make the event, videos of the talks and insights will be made available at https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/futuresfair