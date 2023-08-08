News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Year 9 school students raise £1,000 for Doncaster hospice

St John’s Hospice in Balby has received a boost of £1,000 thanks to the students at XP and XP East School in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:03 BST

The children wanted to show support to one of their former teachers Brandon Burk, by raising money for the hospice after hearing how Brandon’s fiancé Melissa Mountford was cared for there earlier this year.

The year 9 students made a plan, ordering food and setting up a tuck shop at breaktime, encouraging their fellow students to buy from them, all in aid of a good cause. They then decided to host a ‘teachers get sponged’ event which managed to raise even more money.

Hayley Ibbotson, a teacher at XP said: “I am so proud of the kids for pulling together and choosing to raise money for the hospice, after hearing about Melissa and how the hospice cared for her, they wanted to show support to Brandon while doing something good and they did absolutely amazing!”

Related topics:DoncasterSt John's Hospice