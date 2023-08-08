The children wanted to show support to one of their former teachers Brandon Burk, by raising money for the hospice after hearing how Brandon’s fiancé Melissa Mountford was cared for there earlier this year.

The year 9 students made a plan, ordering food and setting up a tuck shop at breaktime, encouraging their fellow students to buy from them, all in aid of a good cause. They then decided to host a ‘teachers get sponged’ event which managed to raise even more money.