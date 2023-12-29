Woman named in New Year Honours List 2024 for her service to education in Doncaster

A Doncaster woman has been recognised in the New Year Honours List for 2024.

Receiving the title Officer of the Order of the British Empire is Beryce Amy Nixon who is the Chief Executive Officer of Exceed Learning Partnership Trust, and the honour was for services to education.

Beryce has worked in educational leadership for 25 years including the development of individual schools to an outstanding level and then the creation of a multi-academy trust.

She has been a National Leader of Education since 2011 and is named in the DFE list of top 200 schools as a headteacher, nmed as the 8th most improved school in the country. Her firm was also shortlisted for Doncaster Large Business of the Year in 2022.

Beryce Nixon.