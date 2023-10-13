Win a road safety banner for your school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Primary school children aged four to 11 are invited to submit designs for the competition based on the theme and this year’s BRAKE Road Safety Week (19-25 November) ; Let’s talk about SPEED - five people die on roads every day, why do will still think it is OK to speed?

The campaign aims to ask why people think it is OK to speed and remind everyone just how dangerous it is to drive faster than the legal limits. Reducing speed saves lives.

Schools have the option to upload entries online or send them in by email, in addition to entering by post.

Charlotte and Emily watch a car speed by. Picture credit Rob Lacey.

For full details and to download the entry form visit https://recognition-express.com/brake/

Twelve winners across the UK will receive a full-size high-quality banner of their design to display outside their school during the long winter nights and a personalised trophy for themselves to mark their achievement.

For the past 15 years, in addition to making a donation, school uniform specialist Recognition Express has helped raise awareness of the road safety charity BRAKE with an annual ‘design a road safety banner’ competition.

Chris Masters, Managing Director of Recognition Express said: “The first few weeks back at school after the Summer holidays are always very busy, which is why we have extended the deadline to give children a bit more time to finish their designs. Entries have been arriving at our office daily, but we look forward to receiving even more.

“The speed limit around schools is set at 20 miles an hour but children all too often see vehicles whizzing by far too fast. Keeping to the limit and slowing down saves lives. We’re proud to be able to do our bit to help convey this important message and at the same time continue our support for this very important charity.”