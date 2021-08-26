2021 has seen somewhat of a return to normality in Doncaster – but how have the holiday and half term dates been affected for school kids and parents?

Children will go back to school on September 1st and are set to break up for the first half term on the October 18th. This will last until Monday, November 1st, making the first half term in the academic year two weeks long, as opposed to one. This extra week off for kids in Autumn comes at the expense of the end of term summer holiday in 2022, which has now been shortened from six weeks to five weeks.

In addition, due to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2022, pupils will be given an extra day off on the July 29th. However, the celebration itself will take place during the summer half term, from the June 2nd to June 5th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

18-08-2021. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. One year and 147 days of UK wide coronavirus restriction measures. Day 10 of almost no restrictions. Scotland is now below Level zero, Level 0. FALKIRK. Westburn Avenue. Falkirk High School first year pupils it's their first day in S1. Group of friends walking to school.

As a result, the academic year will be shortened by one day in 2021/22. In effect, this will add an extra day onto the summer holiday, which commences on July 29th, 2022.

Faith schools, academies and free schools may not adhere to this schedule. If your child attends one of these, the school or academy itself will be able to provide more accurate and up to date information.

Below are the dates for this academic year’s half term periods and return dates. Additionally, five staff training days are yet to be arranged. Students will not be required to attend school on these days.

Autumn Term Start Date: Wednesday September 1st 2021

Autumn Half Term (Two weeks): Monday October 18th – Monday November 1st 2021

Christmas Holiday (Two weeks): Monday December 20th 2021 – Tuesday January 4th 2022

Spring Half Term (One week): Monday February 14th – Monday February 21st 2022

Easter Holiday (Two weeks): Monday April 4th – Tuesday April 19th 2022

May Bank Holiday: Monday May 2nd – Monday May 3rd 2022

Summer Half Term (One week): Monday May 30th – Monday June 6th 2022

Summer Holiday Start Date (Five weeks): Friday July 29th 2022