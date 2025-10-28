What support is available for SEND students?

Doncaster-based education brand Tutor Doctor shares how families of SEND children can find the right support and feel confident in their choices.

Choosing the right care or education setting for a child with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can feel overwhelming. There is plenty of jargon to get to grips with, forms to fill out and so many options to consider – it’s no wonder parents often feel daunted by the process.

But here’s the good news: you don’t have to figure it all out alone.

Across England, 19.6% of all pupils have been identified with SEND, so there’s a wide range of support available for those students – whether that’s financial help, specialist resources in schools or expert advice from people who’ve been there before1. Knowing what to look for, what to ask, and where to find extra help can make the whole journey feel much more manageable.

Parent and child learning together

In this guide, Becky Ward, education specialist at global tutoring business Tutor Doctor, shares an overview of the support available. We’ll explore funding options; the kinds of additional resources schools and providers can offer and the key questions every parent should ask when weighing up choices.

Understanding the options

One of the biggest helps for many families is an education, health and care plan (EHCP). This is a legal document that sets out exactly what support your child should receive, from therapies to specialist staff or equipment. Around half a million children in England have one, so schools and local authorities are very used to working with them1.

Your local council also has a SEND team that can guide you through the process and explain what funding or services are available in your area. It’s always worth reaching out to them as early as you can.

Even without an EHCP, schools often have their own budget for SEND support. This might go towards extra teaching assistants, small group session or learning tools. Don’t be afraid to ask how a school uses this money and what that could mean for you child day to day.

Finally, there are also charities and grant providers that can step in to help with more specific needs – for example, sensory equipment or assistive technology. A handy tip is to keep copies of all reports, emails and assessments, as having everything in one place can make applications and funding requests much smoother

Additional assets and resources

Alongside formal plans and funding, there are lots of practical resources that can make life easier for children with SEND.

Every school should have a special educational needs and disabilities coordinator (SENDCo), and they’re often the best place to start. The SENDCo works closely with teachers, parents and outside professionals to make sure the right support is in place.

Depending on your child’s needs, specialist interventions may also be offered. This could include speech and language therapy, occupational therapy or physiotherapy. Increasingly, schools use assistive technology too – things like reading software, communication devices or sensory tools that can boost confidence and independence.

It’s not only about learning support either. The school environment itself can play a big role in how comfortable your child feels. Sensory rooms, quiet spaces or flexible timetables can help reduce stress and avoid sensory overload. Many schools also use peer buddy systems, which can make social situations less daunting and give children a sense of belonging.

And remember, support doesn’t end at the school gates. Local SEND hubs, charities and parent groups can provide brilliant opportunities to connect with other families, share experiences and pick up advice. These networks can be just as valuable as educational resources, helping you and your child feel supported in the wider community.

Questions to ask schools and providers

When you’re visiting schools or meetings with providers, it can help to have a clear checklist in mind. Asking the right questions gives you the right information and also helps get you a sense of whether the school feels like the right fit. Here are some ideas to guide those conversations:

Teaching and learning – How are lessons adapted to suit different learning styles or needs? Can you share examples of successful SEND support in your school?

How are lessons adapted to suit different learning styles or needs? Can you share examples of successful SEND support in your school? Support staff – How many teaching assistants do you have, and how are they allocated? What training do staff receive around SEND, and how often is it updated?

How many teaching assistants do you have, and how are they allocated? What training do staff receive around SEND, and how often is it updated? Communication with parents – How do you involve parents in setting and reviewing learning goals? Will I have regular meetings or updates about my child’s progress?

How do you involve parents in setting and reviewing learning goals? Will I have regular meetings or updates about my child’s progress? Wider wellbeing – How do you help SEND students integrate socially with their peers? What systems are in place for supporting emotional or behavioural needs?

How do you help SEND students integrate socially with their peers? What systems are in place for supporting emotional or behavioural needs? Future planning – How do you prepare SEND students for key transitions, such as moving up a year group or progressing to secondary school or college?

Above all, trust your instincts. The right school or education setting should leave you feeling reassured and supported, not more worried.

Bringing it all together

Support for children with SEND can sometimes feel hidden behind forms, jargon and processes – but it’s there, and you don’t have to find your way through it alone. By knowing what funding is available, what resources to look out for and the right questions to ask, parents can feel empowered to make confident choices for their child.

What matters most is finding the right care and environment for your child. With that foundation, every SEND student has the chance to grow, achieve and feel truly supported.

1 House of Commons, Special Educational Needs, Sep 2025