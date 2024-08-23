‘We know they will love it’: Northern engineer builds play equipment for children at school in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at a school in Doncaster will soon be able to enjoy new play equipment built by an engineer from the train operator Northern.

Rob Brown volunteered to construct a 4-metre-long mud kitchen, with sinks, a cooking area and under-unit storage, in the playground at Brooke Primary Academy in Thorne.

The on-board systems service technician worked with his father Andy over eight hours to build equipment that can be enjoyed by the children in nursery and reception when they go to school after the summer holidays.

They delivered the project for a quarter of the school’s budget, after Howarth Timber and Howdens agreed to donate materials.

Rob said: “Only last year my youngest daughter was in that class and she loved playing outside, so I thought enhancing the play area for next year’s class would be a nice thing to do."

Sarah Hall, executive headteacher, said: “Mud kitchens are outside play stations which benefit children in so many different ways.

“They spark children's imagination, help them develop gross and fine motor skills and at the same time enable them to explore the outside and the natural environment.

“As with many situations, budgets are tight, so to have someone who willingly gives up their own time and expertise is fantastic.

“He has gone above and beyond and has done a fabulous job. We are really grateful and appreciate all he has done.

“We can't wait for the children to return in September to try out Rob's great work. We know they will love it!”

Mr Brown has previously spoken to the children at school assemblies about rail safety and Remembrance Day.

He is an active army reservist with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) and deputy vice chair of Northern’s Armed Forces Group, which connects and supports dozens of members of staff who have previously served in the military.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.