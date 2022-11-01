'We can't wait to come," say prospective pupils as Doncaster secondary school hosts open evening

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy hosted the event for Year 5 and 6 pupils, who were encouraged to revel in the pleasures of books and told: “Reading is dreaming with your eyes open.”

After entering the hall through a gigantic blue book, the attendees were treated to some exciting performances by students of the academy before listening to the Principal Mr. Matthew McDonald informing them of the “exceptional” learning experiences on offer at the academy.

A spokesman said: “Making the right choice for your child’s secondary education is a momentous decision for parents, so coming along to this open evening will have proved to be very helpful in making that decision.”

During the evening, prospective students were given the opportunity to complete a book scavenger hunt which took them to every department in the academy searching for book titles in fully themed rooms, in order to earn themselves a free book to take home.

From Harry Potter in the art department to Greek myths on the English corridor, via outer space in science, every area of the academy was adorned with the theme of reading and books matched to the subjects.

There was also wonderful cooking from around the world on offer in the Food Technology department, and a variety of sports to try out in P.E.

The spokesman added: “Reading and books was chosen as the central theme for this year’s open evening as it is at the centre of the exceptional learning experiences on offer at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, where every teacher is a teacher of reading.

"Prospective parents and students left the academy very happy that they had invested their time at the school.

"Feedback about the evening has been extremely positive, with parents stating, “Sir Thomas Wharton Academy is our number one choice.” and prospective students saying, “I can’t wait to come in September!”