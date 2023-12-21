Unlock the gift of communication: Embrace the joy of learning British Sign Language this festive season

Pupils, students, and staff at Doncaster School for the Deaf and Communication Specialist College Doncaster are asking people to take the time to learn to sign this Christmas.

Doncaster Deaf Trust, who manage the school and college, have a free online British Sign Language (BSL) course, developed thanks to a lottery funded website.

More than 21,000 people across the UK have already joined the online course and are learning to sign.

Alexis Johnson, Doncaster Deaf Trust chief executive, said: “Our pupils, students and staff love to see more people learning to sign using BSL.

Vhon, Ajay and Veronica from Doncaster Deaf Trust.

“We know that time can often be an issue and this online course is available all learn round for people to dip in and out of when it suits them. It would be lovely to see more people taking part over the Christmas period, you can even learn this fantastic skill together as a family.”

The course can be enjoyed at any time and participants set their own pace, doing a little each day or weekly and practicing as often as they can.

“This online course is one element of Doncaster Deaf Trust’s mission to encourage more people to learn to sign, we also have teams who are delivering Deaf Awareness sessions and training to businesses and communities across the region,” added Alexis.