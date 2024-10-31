Unforgettable Journey to World War One Battlefields for local GCSE students

GCSE History students from Outwood Academy Danum embarked on a profound three-day visit to the historic Ypres Salient. The trip, designed to deepen their understanding of World War One, provided students with immersive experiences that enhanced their studies and brought history to life.

Highlights of the visit included a solemn and reflective ceremony at Vimy Ridge, where students laid a poppy wreath in remembrance of those who lost their lives. They also had the honour of participating in the Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate, a nightly tribute to the fallen soldiers, where they paid their respects alongside visitors from around the world. At the preserved trenches in Sanctuary Wood, part of the Hill 62 museum, students explored the harsh realities soldiers faced on the front lines, gaining valuable insight into the lives of those who served.

The visit also offered deeply personal moments for students Esmay and Jacob, who had the unique opportunity to pay respects to relatives who served and sacrificed their lives during the war. In emotional visits to cemeteries across Belgium, Esmay shared: “It was lovely to see my ancestor’s grave and pay my respects” while fellow student Jacob added: “I’d encourage anyone who wants to go; it’s really interesting and I had a great time.”

Guides from Time Travel Education provided unparalleled knowledge, taking students to both British and German cemeteries to understand different perspectives of the conflict and learn about the medical challenges soldiers faced. These powerful experiences encouraged students to reflect on the past, their family histories, and the sacrifices made during the war.

Scott Thomas, Associate Vice Principal at Outwood Academy Danum, expressed his pride in the students saying: “Opportunities like these outside the classroom support the fantastic work of staff in the academy and give students experiences they’ll remember for a lifetime. I still remember my own battlefield visit fondly, and our students have shown what a credit they are to the academy and our community.”

The students’ exemplary behaviour was noted by hotel staff, the guides, and the Belgian community, who commended their politeness, respect, and the way they interacted with one another throughout the trip.

This experience is part of Outwood Academy Danum’s commitment to enhanced enrichment opportunities. With over 50 free clubs and activities each week, the academy provides students with numerous ways to expand their horizons outside the classroom. The World War One battlefields visit is just one of many memorable trips offered by the academy, from Nottingham’s Justice Museum to the Italian Alps ski trip, Arras Christmas Markets, and Beamish Museum.