For sixth form students eager to start university in autumn, there’s not long to go to get their applications in to their dream schools for guaranteed consideration.

The UCAS university application deadline is fast approaching, falling on Wednesday, 29 January (at 6pm) this year. Students need to have their online forms filled out, personal statements written, and letter of recommendation from their school uploaded by this time - as well as picking out up to five universities and courses they want to study at come September.

While it is still possible to apply later, only those received by next week’s due date are guaranteed to be given equal consideration by universities - where each application is treated the same. Those received later are only considered if there are still spaces available in your chosen courses, which can often mean first come, first served.

But picking out which university to pin your hopes on is no easy task, which is why we’ve taken another look at the Sunday Times’ Good University Guide for 2025. Originally published in September, this is considered by many to be the definitive ranking of UK universities.

More than a hundred universities have been scored across a variety of metrics, using the most recent data available where possible. These include the average UCAS tariff points of new students accepted into the school; the percentage of ‘good honours’ - or firsts and 2:1 degrees - awarded; the percentage of graduates in high-level jobs or post-graduate studies after their studies ended; the amount of first-year students continuing on to second year; and many more.

Here are the UK’s top 20 universities for 2025 according to the Sunday Times, for those university hopefuls yet to submit their choice of schools:

1 . London School of Economics and Political Science LSE, a social sciences specialty university based in the heart of the capital, is up from 4th place last year to claim the top spot. When it comes to 'good honours', 93.9% of its students achieved one, while 92.5% of its recent graduates were currently in a high-level job or postgraduate study. It had a continuation rate of 98%.

2 . University of St Andrews Scotland's oldest university came in second, down from its first place glory last year. When it comes to 'good honours', 94.8% of its students achieved one, while 87.6% of its recent graduates were currently in a high-level job or postgraduate study. It had a continuation rate of 97.5%.

3 . University of Oxford The jewel in the South East's crown and a long-standing academic pillar that attracts high-performing students from across the globe, Oxford has dropped from second down to third place. When it comes to 'good honours', 94.1% of its students achieved one, while 90.4% of its recent graduates were currently in a high-level job or postgraduate study. It had a continuation rate of 98.5%.