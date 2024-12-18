Trinity Academy tops year of success with education accolade.

An academy is celebrating after being announced as Doncaster’s education provider of the year.

Trinity Academy in Thorne was selected from 39 secondary and post-16 providers for the title.

The award marks another milestone in the school’s growth under the leadership of Principal Victoria Gibson, whose innovative and student-centred approach has garnered praise across the community.

Speaking about the achievement, Mrs Gibson expressed her gratitude, saying: “This achievement is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and relentless drive of our students, parents, governors, our amazing staff and all at Emmanuel Schools Foundation. I am absolutely delighted and deeply grateful for the support and passion of our entire community.”

The accolade follows a glowing Ofsted report, issued six months ago, which highlighted “significant improvements” across all aspects of the academy.

Inspectors commended the school’s ambitious curriculum for preparing students effectively for further education, employment or training. They

also praised the consistent implementation of the academy’s behavioural policy, which has been instrumental in raising standards.

Trinity Academy is currently rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in all areas, including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and its sixth-form provision.

This year has also seen the academy celebrate its best-ever A-Level and vocational results, with students surpassing pre-pandemic performance levels.

In their remarks, the judges in the award, which was sponsored by Keepmoat, said of Trinity Academy: “Having undergone a huge transformation over the past 12 months, they distinguished themselves in a very competitive field by working closely with communities and by developing an

enthusiastic team who are determined to make a real difference.”

The academy triumphed over a strong field of finalists at the 26th Doncaster Business Awards, including DN Colleges Group, Doncaster College, Exceed Learning Partnership, Harrison College, and Hill House School.

Mrs Gibson added: “As Trinity Academy reflects on this honour, we look forward to continuing our mission of delivering exceptional education and shaping bright futures for our students.”

*Trinity Academy is for 11-18-year-olds providing for secondary age to sixth form. It prides itself on being a welcoming and inclusive school, dedicated to serving the local community.