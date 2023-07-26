Thousands of children contributed to a brand-new national book award’s success

Ten libraries and several schools were chosen to take part, including Doncaster, Oldham, Blackpool, Middlesbrough, Oswaldtwistle, Keighley, Blackburn with Darwen, Selby, Liverpool, and Brixton.

Award-winning author Christina Gabbitas, founder of the awards, said: "It was great to see so many schools and libraries encouraging their children to get involved nationally with the Book Awards and access high-quality children's books for free."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christina launched the Book Awards to accompany her charity, Children's Literature Festivals, which aims to give children and families from less privileged backgrounds access to free literature festivals and books.

Award-winning author and founder of the Children's Literature Festivals Book Awards 2023, Christina Gabbitas, during on of her visits to selected libraries

Suzanne Carter of Eastwood Community School, who took part in the Book Awards, said: “Our Keighley schools have absolutely loved taking part. We created a book trail through all of our eleven schools in Keighley. We very much appreciate Christina’s efforts to ensure Keighley children receive these valuable experiences of the festivals and book awards.”

The awards enhanced a sense of community, teamwork, and reading initiative as hundreds of children rallied together in their local schools and libraries to contribute to the awards.

Christina continued: "Growing up in a deprived area, I felt judged, not for who I was, but because of where I grew up. The Children's Literature Festivals Book Awards expose children to various types of books at differing stages, fitting with my messages of accelerating, developing, and spreading the love of reading in children of all abilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christina has been nationally recognised for her philanthropy work and was named a Coronation Champion by Her Majesty, The Queen Consort.

Christina finished: “Reading and knowledge are power, not just educationally but socially and emotionally, making Reading Solutions UK the perfect partner to instil confidence in our readers."

Ian Fitzpatrick, Managing Director at Reading Solutions UK, said: "We are delighted to have sponsored the first Children's Literature Festivals Book Awards to introduce more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to the joys of reading. We know the importance and impact of reading for pleasure and will always champion initiatives like this."

Winners of the book awards include Michael Rosen & Polly Dunbar with Ready for Spaghetti, Loki by Louie Stowell, Jennifer Killick with Dreadwood, and Alfie’s First Fight by Oli Sykes, amongst a few. All winners received a glass award in the shape of a book.