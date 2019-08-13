This is how Doncaster students can have a debt-free degree with a guaranteed job at Butlins to follow...
Students who want a career in the leisure industry can earn as they study, with an Open University degree course funded by Bourne Leisure
The three-year BA Hons Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship offers students a salaried role while working for a degree, and a guaranteed job once graduated.
Bourne Leisure, whose best-known brands are Butlin’s, Haven Holidays and Warner Leisure Hotels, operates more than 55 resorts, parks and hotels across the UK and is consistently ranked in the top ten of the Sunday Times Best Big Companies to Work For.
“We want to be a place where talent thrives and people can enjoy amazing careers. Our new programme offers talented individuals the opportunity to join the Bourne Leisure Degree Apprenticeship in a real job with a structured development programme and career options across each of our Brands,” said Bourne Leisure’s director of people, Sarah Dickins.
“If you are looking to work hard and give our guests a great time, then we’ll give you the opportunity of a lifetime.”
This programme allows Bourne Leisure to develop its future leaders, who will be able to gain experience across its three brands while studying without the pressure of knowing they are building up debts.
Katherine Lavender, entertainments team leader at Butlins Skegness, and currently undertaking a degree apprenticeship, said: “I’m given tremendous support and opportunities and this course is pushing me to recognise and build upon my strengths and development areas.”
Although Bourne Leisure will expect all candidates to study hard in their own time, they will also offer the equivalent of two days off each month for studying.
They seek candidates who see themselves with leadership potential and are willing to relocate within the UK.
Applicants need to have two A-levels, a level 3 apprenticeship or equivalent, but not be the holder of a current management degree.
Applications for the BA Hons Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship will be open from August 26 2019.
To apply or learn more about the new Bourne Leisure Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship, visit www.bournecareers.co.uk or email Bourne.vacancies@bourne-leisure.co.uk