Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The production will be seen by the following schools from 22 - 23 February:  Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, Doncaster;  Maltby Academy, Maltby;  Wath Academy, Rotherham;  McAuley Catholic High School, Doncaster.

Directed by Kirsty Housley, the 9-week tour will be watched by over 10,000 students with the production visiting school halls nationwide from 9 January – 16 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale, this production sees Victorian England merged with the modern day as it explores how the repression of female voices can be as prevalent today as it was in the 19th century.

National Theatre’s nationwide schools tour of Jekyll & Hyde to visit school halls across Doncaster.

Confronting contemporary social issues such as identity, online personas, culpability and the right to protest, the production aims to bring education beyond the classroom and inspire students to engage with topical issues through the arts.

In partnership with local theatres, the production will also be seen by students in schools across Greater Manchester, Sunderland, Leicester, Stoke, Peterborough, Wakefield, Wolverhampton, Hornchurch and North Devon.

The Lowry and Victoria Hall in Stoke will also host performances exclusively for local schools. This will allow the tour to reach as wide an audience as possible and strengthen connections between schools and their local venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Tully, a teacher at Oxclose Academy in Sunderland said: “Theatre should belong to everybody and the work that the National Theatre does should belong to everybody. I feel like it does this with the school tours. It builds that bridge between you and our students and gives them access to a wider world.”

Kirsty Housley, Director of Jekyll & Hyde, said “Touring this show in 2022 was such a hugely important experience and I am thrilled for it to be returning for a second tour. To bring work directly to young people in this way feels incredibly radical right now. During this cost-of-living crisis, many families are struggling for essentials and a trip to the theatre is sadly a luxury many can’t afford. Bringing the National Theatre directly into school halls is a small way of redressing this. We can’t wait to share it with pupils across the country.”

Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, said “Theatre plays an important role in sparking discussions and developing skills that go beyond the classroom. We are delighted to be bringing back the schools’ touring production of Jekyll & Hyde to even more schools across the country. By visiting young people in their school halls and in their local venues we hope they will be inspired to continue exploring theatre and what their brilliant local venues have to offer.”

The cast includes Sophie Atherton, Philip Bosworth, Wesley Bozonga, Ellie Gallimore, Dan Nash, Angela Jones, Andy Sellers and Lucy Elizabeth

Thorburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costume and set designed by Amanda Stoodley, with lighting designer Joshua Pharo, associate lighting designer Sarah Readman, and Benjamin Grant as sound designer.

The schools tour forms part of the NT’s Theatre Nation Partnerships network to grow and sustain new audiences for live theatre and create more opportunities to engage in the arts. The partner theatres include Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, Theatre Royal Wakefield, Cast in Doncaster, Sunderland Culture and Sunderland Empire, The Wolverhampton Grand, Curve in Leicester, Landmark Theatres in North Devon and Peterborough, Restoke, Regent Theatre & Victoria Hall in Stoke, Trowbridge Town Hall and The Lowry in Salford.

The National Theatre’s Learning department aims to inspire creativity and boost skills for the future workforce of the sector and build a more creative nation. With 85 per cent of all UK state secondary schools now signed up to the National Theatre Collection, National Theatre Learning is present in every local authority in the UK through its in-person and digital programmes, making it easier for schools to place arts and creativity at the heart of education.