The National Literacy Trust in Doncaster launches the city's illustrator and author prize
This is the first prize of its kind in the UK, celebrating the authors and illustrators who unite to bring these books to life.
Organised by the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster, the Doncaster Illustrator and Author Prize (#DIPDAP) longlist of illustrated books has been shared with five local primary schools, for the children to read in their class, discuss, and vote on their favourites to be shortlisted.
The longlist has been selected by librarians, teachers, volunteers and storytellers from Doncaster, and features books from authors who have written and illustrated their novels, as well as author-illustrator duos who have worked together to create an unforgettable reading experience.
A spokesman said: “So which of today’s authors and illustrators have united to bring their stories to life in the most engaging way? How have the words and pictures in their books come together to ignite children’s imaginations? It is up to the children of Doncaster to decide!”
The shortlist will be announced in February 2024, and the vote will be open for all schools in Doncaster to add their voices to the judging panel. Voting will close on Friday 29 March 2024.
The Doncaster Illustrator and Author Prize will culminate at the Doncaster Storytelling Festival’s flagship event at The Dome Theatre, in June 2024, where the winner will be presented with their prize, a bespoke trophy featuring their own characters, brought to life by a talented local ceramicist, Emily Rowley.