Yorkshire is home to an abundance of high-performing state primary schools, where children are driven to excel academically while also growing emotionally and socially.
Ranging from tiny village and community schools, to larger suburban schools with hundreds - if not thousands - on their rolls, parents often face a difficult choice when selecting local school preferences, no matter where in the county they call home. But how do Yorkshire’s primary schools compare across the wider region, from York in the North, to Sheffield in the South?
We have created a league table to help parents see which of their local schools were among Yorkshire’s top performers in the 2022/23 academic year - the most recent data available.
We’ve included exclusively to schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors - meaning the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding have all been found to be excellent.
The schools have then been ranked based on the percentage of its pupils who completed the national curriculum’s key stage 2 in the last school year, and met the expected standards for reading, writing and maths. We’ve selected only schools which surpassed both the national and local authority area’s averages, and had at least 80% of their pupils meet the national standard.
Here are the 25 Yorkshire primary schools that came out on top: