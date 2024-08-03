Yorkshire is home to an abundance of high-performing state primary schools, where children are driven to excel academically while also growing emotionally and socially.

Ranging from tiny village and community schools, to larger suburban schools with hundreds - if not thousands - on their rolls, parents often face a difficult choice when selecting local school preferences, no matter where in the county they call home. But how do Yorkshire’s primary schools compare across the wider region, from York in the North, to Sheffield in the South?

We have created a league table to help parents see which of their local schools were among Yorkshire’s top performers in the 2022/23 academic year - the most recent data available.

We’ve included exclusively to schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors - meaning the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding have all been found to be excellent.

The schools have then been ranked based on the percentage of its pupils who completed the national curriculum’s key stage 2 in the last school year, and met the expected standards for reading, writing and maths. We’ve selected only schools which surpassed both the national and local authority area’s averages, and had at least 80% of their pupils meet the national standard.

Here are the 25 Yorkshire primary schools that came out on top:

1 . Spring Grove Junior Infant and Nursery School One of two schools to share the top spot, Spring Grove is a primary school in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, with about 237 pupils on its roll. Last year, 93% of them met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, compared to an average of 58% locally, and 60% nationally.

2 . Whiston Worrygoose Junior and Infant School Whiston Worrygoose is a primary school in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. It's similarly sized, with about 239 children on its books. Last year, it too had 93% of its pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, compared to an average of 55% locally, and 60% nationally.

3 . Burley and Woodhead Church of England Primary School Burley and Woodhead is an Anglican primary school in Burley-in-Wharfedale, near Ilkley in West Yorkshire. Last year, 90% of its pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, compared to an average of 57% locally, and 60% nationally.