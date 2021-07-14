'Thank you' - Doncaster children, parents and school staff hailed for 'dedication' through pandemic

Coun Lani-Mae Ball

Lani-Mae Ball, cabinet member for education, schools and young people, also praised parents for their efforts during lockdown when many children were working at home through online lessons.

Coun Ball, in an open letter to parents, children and school staff, said she hoped for a return to normality in September and pledged to ‘make sure that no child or young person isleft behind’ in responding to a growing mental health crisis.

The council and other partners have put in wellbeing resources through children’s books andDistributed them across primary schools to help children understand the pandemic and assist with their mental health.

“In light of the end of the school year I would like to highlight the fantastic work that has happened across Doncaster throughout the pandemic, and to thank our wonderful teachers and educational staff who have worked so hard to continue to provide education to our children and young people during such a difficult time,” Coun Ball said.

“I also want to highlight and thank our parents and carers who have supported home learning, juggled parental and caring responsibilities and ensured that learning and development has continued during the pandemic.

“Whilst this has been difficult and quite stressful at times, logging on to virtual classes or ensuring the microphone is on mute – we have seen pupils engaging with their classes as much as they can.

“I want to praise all pupils in Doncaster who have tried incredibly hard to continue their learning in these unprecedented and strange times.

“We come to the end of another academic year, a year where classrooms have closed, then opened and then closed again. Where school has been a very different place to what we are used to. We all hope that we can return to normality in September.

“I want to thank everyone who has ensured consistency for our pupils and for adapting to the constant changes to guidelines. I hope you all have a well- deserved break over the summer holidays.

“Finally, for our children and young people, thank you for your ongoing dedication. Enjoy being outside, spend quality time with your friends and family and have the best summer you possibly can.”

