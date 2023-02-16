Teens get behind the wheel to learn the basics of driving a car in Doncaster

The move was a reward for students for their investment and attendance at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy.

Thirty two year 11 students earned themselves an early driving lesson with two qualified instructors this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students took part in a 15 minute lesson, driving the car around the academy car park by themselves, guided by instructors.

Successful academy students

The instructors were impressed with the conduct of the youngsters and with the skills they started to show as the lessons progressed.

A spokesman said: “There were of course some nerves, but these were quickly replaced with excitement at being able to get behind the wheel, and have what looked like a provisional driving licence as a memento of this reward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Academy staff watching on felt immensely proud of the students, both for achieving their place on the reward, and for their investment in the opportunity.

“These driving lessons were the first of multiple sessions that have been booked for year 11 students. Lesson two is already planned and booked, and students will soon be told of the criteria they need to meet to take part.