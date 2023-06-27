Swim teacher wins award for inspiring young swimmers across the region

The Local Star Teacher award is presented to an inspirational individual who excels in teaching young children and babies to swim across the area and receives glowing reviews from the parents and children they teach.

Having joined the Puddle Ducks team in 2018 as a Poolside Assistant, it’s been Ellie’s warm and welcoming personality that has made her a hit with children and parents alike.

The winning nomination was made by Zoe Meadows who commented: ““Ellie is just fantastic! So lovely, warm and welcoming. We have only had 3 sessions taking our son and he absolutely loves it already and gets so excited for his lessons every week.

Ellie Priestley, a swimming teacher at Puddle Ducks Doncaster and South Humberside

"Ellie makes sure she has 1:1 time with every child as well as bringing them together as a group.

"She also finds ways to incorporate parents in the pool and parents watching from the side by giving little bits of praise and feedback about their child. We are so lucky to have her and can’t wait to attend more!”

Thrilled to have won the award, Ellie said: “It is so rewarding to see the smiles on the children’s faces as they learn to swim and to see their confidence in the water develop during each lesson. I’d like to thank all of the swimmers and their families for their kind words, it really does mean a lot.”

Praising Ellie for her success, Nicola Codd, owner of Puddle Ducks Doncaster and South Humberside said: “Ellie is a wonderful teacher. She makes sure she gets to know each child so that she can develop them to the best of their abilities, we are so lucky to have her on our team!”.

You will find Ellie at Inspired Day Centre, Heatherwood School, and Super Swimmers of Dinnington.