The group of three people from Vagen UT Kooperativen, the largest social enterprise in Sweden, were on a fact-finding tour of this country which included Aspire in Doncaster, and other recovery services in Leeds and Middlesborough.

The Swedish team which included Linda Tolly, Angelica Lindblad and Ann Charlotte Gustavsson, met with Aspire colleagues and toured the facilities at Sinclair House, Rosslyn House on Thorne Road and at New Beginnings, a specialist detox and rehabilitation unit in Balby.

The aim of the visit was to see the work being done at Aspire with a focus on connecting the community with recovery.

Kelly Ward, Senior Drug and Alcohol Practitioner; Lesley Chrimes, Nurse Team Leader New Beginnings; Linda Tolly, Angelica Lindblad and Ann Charlotte Gustavsson from Vagen UT

Stuart Green, Aspire Service Manager, said: “It was a pleasure to meet the team from Vagen UT, and to show them how we use the assets already present in our community to support people in recovery. In essence, it is about creating recovery cities which generate mutual benefits for both the community and the person in recovery.”

Tim Young, Chief Executive of the Alcohol and Drug Service, said: “A great example of connecting the community and recovery is the Recovery Games. This annual event celebrates the achievements of those in recovery and includes lots of fun packed activities for the public and families too. This year’s games are due to take place in September and we will announce the date very soon.”

Aspire is a partnership organisation set up by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service (ADS).