A bus company that set up a special service to support students after their college minibuses were stolen has made the route permanent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Bus introduced the service free of charge for students of Harrison College, collecting them from Doncaster interchange in the morning and returning them after school, before Christmas last year.

It was part of a huge community effort to support the college after the theft of three minibuses in a nighttime raid on its locked compound in Heaven’s Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college offers specialist business, enterprise and employability education provision for post-16 students with autism and special educational needs. The minibuses were used to transport them to college, to work placements and on trips.

Support for Doncaster SEND college hit by theft continues with a permanent bus.

First Bus was unable divert one of its regular routes past the college due to contractual arrangements so instead brought in a bus from Sheffield with staff manager Martin Coney operating the service himself.

Now the morning route, HC1, from the interchange has been made permanent and students can catch the 355H, which will stop at the bus stop outside Harrison College, in the afternoon. The service will remain free of charge for students.

Zoe Hands, managing director of First Bus said: “When we heard about the horrible situation Harrison College had been left in, everyone at First Bus wanted to help so we rallied around quickly to arrange a special free bus service for the students to use. We’ll always step-up to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

help our communities where we can and we have been providing that service free of charge ever since.

“Following the temporary route being put in place, First Bus has seen the social value in supporting Harrison College on a permanent basis so that students can not only access college but also develop their independence.”

Principal and CEO Gemma Peebles said: “After the burglary when our minibuses were stolen, we were overwhelmed by the extraordinarily kind and generous support from across the Doncaster business community.

“Now, following the support that First Bus provided us following the theft of our vehicles they have agreed to offer the service on a permanent basis. This not only supports us financially but also encourages independence for our students and we are so grateful for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the right interventions, support and opportunities, our young people can contribute enormously to society and support like this is incredibly helpful as we prepare them for internships, work experience, training and employment.”