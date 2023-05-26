The group have been undertaking a variety of roles at ASDA’s Gliwice Way store. A group from the college attended an industry visit where students had the opportunity to see behind the scenes at the popular supermarket and learn about different job roles.

Annette Price from Communication Specialist College Doncaster said: “We want to say a huge thank you to ASDA and all the colleagues from the store who went out of their way to make our students feel welcome both on the industry visit and as they got to grips with their work experience.

“Two of our students learned the skills needed to work on the checkout and got to serve customers, others supported the ASDA team in the car park area, restocking the shelves and on the preparing area. One student has gained an amazing nine sessions of work experience and is due to finish in two weeks.

Staff and students with ASDA colleagues

“Our students have absolutely loved the experience and it is great to work with ASDA to develop this relationship. We are always looking for businesses to work with our students as work experience and the transition into the world of work is a key focus for our team at Communication Specialist College Doncaster.

“We have a dedicated team in place to help both the organisations and the students to get the most out of the experience.

“If you are interested in working with us and giving our students a valuable insight into the world of work, please do get in touch.”