News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake

Students with communication difficulties gain work experience at ASDA

Six students with special educational needs (SEND) from Communication Specialist College Doncaster have gained valuable work experience at ASDA.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th May 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:45 BST

The group have been undertaking a variety of roles at ASDA’s Gliwice Way store. A group from the college attended an industry visit where students had the opportunity to see behind the scenes at the popular supermarket and learn about different job roles.

Annette Price from Communication Specialist College Doncaster said: “We want to say a huge thank you to ASDA and all the colleagues from the store who went out of their way to make our students feel welcome both on the industry visit and as they got to grips with their work experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two of our students learned the skills needed to work on the checkout and got to serve customers, others supported the ASDA team in the car park area, restocking the shelves and on the preparing area. One student has gained an amazing nine sessions of work experience and is due to finish in two weeks.

Staff and students with ASDA colleaguesStaff and students with ASDA colleagues
Staff and students with ASDA colleagues
Most Popular

“Our students have absolutely loved the experience and it is great to work with ASDA to develop this relationship. We are always looking for businesses to work with our students as work experience and the transition into the world of work is a key focus for our team at Communication Specialist College Doncaster.

“We have a dedicated team in place to help both the organisations and the students to get the most out of the experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you are interested in working with us and giving our students a valuable insight into the world of work, please do get in touch.”

For information about the college visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college

Related topics:ASDAStudentsDoncaster