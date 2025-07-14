Students at an Edlington school have taken part in a creative dragonfly design challenge to support the work of Doncaster’s hospice.

Students in years 7 to 10 from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy have created over 150 dragonfly designs inspired by the logo for St John’s Hospice in Balby, as part of the school’s Character Education Programme and the 10 winning designs will be featured on greetings cards to raise funds for charity.

St John’s Hospice Activities Co-ordinator Richard Smith said: “Our dragonfly logo is well-recognised by our local community.

“So, when Miss Gerrard contacted us to discuss ideas for getting the pupils involved, we decided it would be fantastic for them to create designs for a greeting card collection, and we’re delighted with the results!”

Students from Sir Thomas Wharton school are pictured with Miss Gerard at St John’s Hospice.

Miss Gerrard from Sir Thomas Wharton added: “This is the second creative challenge we’ve completed for St John’s Hospice.

“Last year students created stories about Hospice mascot John the Bear for young visitors to enjoy.

“This year they have created beautiful artwork over the Summer Term, and once again we are very proud of the way they have embraced the challenge.”

The 10 winning students visited St John’s Hospice for a thank you reception to hear how their designs will contribute to its charitable fundraising, and were presented with thank you certificates.

Richard Smith said: “On behalf of everyone at St John’s Hospice, I’d like to say a massive thank you to Miss Gerrard and all the staff and students, we are very grateful to them for their continued support.