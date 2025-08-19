Students in Doncaster have chance to beat the tuition fee hike by winning £9,535 with TOTUM.

As university tuition fees rise for the first time in over eight years, and talk of yearly hikes, the UK’s leading student discount brand has just launched a competition to help students pay for the record costs of university education.

From August 2025, undergraduate tuition fees will rise in England to £9,535 - an increase of 3.1 per cent, and TOTUM is stepping in to support students by covering one lucky winner’s fees for a full year.

To enter, students must simply sign up for TOTUM+ - the student discount card’s premium membership option costing from just £14.99 per year, by 31 December 2025.

As well as being in with the chance of winning this useful prize, members will also get access to enhanced benefits, proof of age ID and exclusive discounts available only to TOTUM members including 35 per cent off at Ocado, 25 per cent off food at Las Iguanas and 3.5 per cent cashback at Sainsbury’s.

Simon Wild, Head of Marketing at TOTUM said: “With the new academic year fast approaching and tuition fees rising to record levels, we wanted to do something meaningful.

“We’re always looking for ways to help students make their money go that little bit further and this competition is our way of making a difference - giving someone the chance to breathe a little easier this year and help them enjoy their university life to the fullest.”

Students can apply now at https://totum.com/campaigns/win-your-tuition to secure entry for this prize, as well as unlocking year-round savings as part of the TOTUM+ community.