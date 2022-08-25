Students across Doncaster celebrate GCSE success as exams return after Covid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils had missed out on taking exams in 2020 and 2021, with teacher assessed grades deciding marks.

But for the class of 22 in Doncaster, it was back to the exam hall - and now, months after the stress and strain of those exams, students have been enjoying the fruits of their labours on results day.

Students from Outwood Academy Adwick were among those celebrating.

Students across Doncaster have been celebrating GCSE success.

The school said students had attained record breaking results - with a record number of grade 9’s and a wealth of outstanding individual and subject performances.

Overall, there were highlights for the academy in English, where over 70% of the students achieved a grade 5 or higher, 83% achieved a grade 4 or higher and a total of 17 students who were awarded a grade 9.

Andy Scruby, Principal said: “These results are testament to the commitment and hard work of this cohort of students and their teachers. Whilst facing unprecedented challenges and disruption they have been nothing but inspirational in how they applied themselves, and have now reaped the rewards of these results.

“We are all extremely proud of them and are privileged to be able to be a part of this celebration. We wish them all the best for their future. We are also very fortunate to be continuing to work with a high proportion of students as they now embark on their post-16 studies at our sixth form provision.”

There have been many standout student success stories including; Nathan North, who achieved seven grade 9’s, a grade 7 and a Distinction*. Olivia Beevers also achieved four

grade 9’s, four grade 8’s and a Distinction.

Student, Ben Brookes, said: “I am absolutely over the moon! I was worried after the disruption of COVID, but now feel like my hard work has paid off. I am so proud of my grades and can now go on to study Engineering. I am so grateful to my teachers, thank you!”

This year’s results are extremely important, as it is the first year that schools have resumed their normal ways of working and returned to students sitting external exams. The academy is proud to have achieved results that are significantly higher than before the pandemic.

Whilst English outcomes were very special, there are highlights across the academy with subjects performing significantly higher than the national expectation, including; Art, Music, Dance, Computer Science and Physical Education which all scoring extremely high alongside the more academic suite of subjects.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood Grange Academies Trust said: “These results are the just rewards for the inspirational resilience and determination shown by students and staff, during two of the most challenging years the education sector has ever faced.

“At Outwood, we sincerely believe ourselves to be a family and we are driven by putting students first, raising standards and transforming lives.

“I am beyond proud of the achievements of our students, and I am in awe of the young people they have become. I wish them the very best for the future and if they continue with the same work ethic as they’ve displayed over the last couple of years, I am certain they will be successful in whatever they choose to do. It has been an absolute privilege to celebrate today with students and their families.”

There were also celebrations at Thorne’s Trinity Academy.

Amongst a number of exceptional achievers, Hugh Hamilton-Plumb stands out achieving an astonishing 8 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s. With these grades Hugh hopes to go on to fulfil his dreams of studying at the University of Oxford.

When asked about the secret to his success, Hugh said, “I just went for it from Year 7. I always wanted to achieve grade 9s and I am delighted that the hard work over many years has paid off.”

Also receiving a set of outstanding grades is Billy Holt with 6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, a distinction* and a grade 7. Billy will go on to take Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry at the Trinity Sixth Form. Billy talked about the importance of strategic revision, identifying weaknesses and addressing them head on.

Amongst other high achievers was Jessica Jennings, who has regularly danced in front of audiences at the school. Jessica earned outstanding grades across a whopping 12 subjects including 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s.

Over time, Trinity has added a number of vocational courses to the curriculum on offer, and it is great to see students excelling in these.

Engineering was introduced for the first time for the current Year 11 with 8 students pioneering the way.

Particular congratulations go to Olivia May for her distinction* and to Liam O’Neill for his distinction.

Hospitality and Catering has also been a very popular course, with students enjoying the chance to excel in a practical subject alongside the more traditionally academic courses. 11 students achieved a distinction or higher including Evelyn Ball and Ellie Stobbs who achieved distinction* grades.

Sarah Nalty, Head of Food is delighted that the course is so popular.

Reflecting on the courses success, she said, “I love being in the community and seeing ex-students using what they have learned in school in their jobs. It makes everything so worthwhile.”

Vic Gibson, Head of School said, “We are delighted with our students who have demonstrated great courage and determination in their examinations following a very turbulent time throughout the pandemic. Attainment is up from 2019. Particular improvements have been seen in subjects like Maths and consistent performance in so many different subject areas. Well done Class of 2022!”

Staff and students from Astrea Academy Woodfields were also celebrating.

Rameezah Ahmed achieved three grade 8s, three grade 7s, one grade 6 and one grade 5

Zeshann Malik achieved five grade 7s, one grade 6, one grade 5 and one grade 3

Adam Harris achieved a Distinction Level 2, two grade 7s, two grade 6s, Merit Level 2 and two grade 5s

Nikola Agafonova achieved one grade 8, five grade 6s, and two grade 5s

Kiera Grace Parkin achieved two Distinctions at Level 2, one grade 7, two grade 6s and four grade 5s

Adam Atkinson, Principal at Astrea Academy Woodfields, part of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our Woodfields students, who should be proud of all they have achieved during a very difficult educational journey due to the pandemic. Supported by our staff, who have worked tirelessly to provide high quality teaching and learning throughout these difficult times, our students are now ready to take their next exciting step into the future and we wish them every success.”

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our students, many of whom have achieved some excellent grades and consequently secured a place to their post-16 provider of choice. We join the school in celebrating the achievements of all our Woodfields students – particularly given the challenges they have faced over the last two years.”

Schools Minister Will Quince said: “I know students across Doncaster – much like the rest of the country - have experienced disruption over the past two years, and they should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

“Completing GCSEs and vocational qualifications is no mean feat and the support students have been given by school leaders and teachers is invaluable. I hope each and every young person at Astrea Academy Woodfields who received their results today is now looking forward to taking their next step, whether that’s A levels, T Levels or an apprenticeship – but for now, I hope they are celebrating their achievements and feel very proud of their success.”

There was also jubilation at Armthorpe Academy.

Millie Conner achieved two grade 9s, four 8s, two 7s and two Distinction* at Level 2. She is doing A levels at New College Doncaster.

Ryan Durose achieved three grade 5s, one grade 4, and a Distinction and Merit at Level 2. Ryan’s progress was a full grade above aspirational targets. Ryan has started an apprenticeship in ceramic tiling.

Evie Ryles achieved two grade 7s, six grade 6s and a Distinction* at Level 2. Evie's grades were a grade and a half above target. She has secured a dance scholarship at the Scottish Ballet Company in Glasgow.

Kuba Krawczyk attained four grade 7s, two grade 6s, and two Merits at Level 2. His progress is over a grade and a half above target. He is now going to study catering at Doncaster College.

Claire Robbins, Headteacher at Armthorpe Academy, said:

“We are immensely proud of our Class of 2022. They have had to overcome a diversity of challenges over the last 18 months, but as a year group they have done this with aplomb, demonstrating maturity and resilience beyond their years. The challenges presented by the pandemic have brought our school community closer together. Our parents have been a key part of the journey too, supporting us to help our young people achieve the fantastic outcomes we see today.

“The future of our country is bright; our young people have achieved well academically, but arguably more importantly, they have developed key life skills which make them fantastic young people. This will enable them to flourish in whatever path they choose to follow in life. We wish them all every success with next steps.”

And it was the same at McAuley.

A spokesman said: “Today is a very special day – we have had the privilege of seeing our boys and girls achieve the best results in the last five years. We shared their joy.

"It is particularly positive to see such great grades achieved in the Key Core subjects of English, Maths and Science. These results mean pupils heading into further education and training after McAuley are in an excellent position.

“A high number of pupils have chosen to continue their learning journey here at the McAuley Sixth form in our newly refurbished Graduate Centre. Our Sixth form team will be available every day until they are all in places which, once again, help them fulfil their God-given potential.

“Whilst exam results day will always throw forward a number of pupils who have received exceptional individual results, we also want to state how proud we are of the whole year group in producing a fantastic set of results in some of the most challenging circumstance.

“We thank the class of 2022 for their individual efforts, for the love and support of your parents/carers as well as the incredible staff who have offered support over the past years.