Stellar storytelling starts in Doncaster primary school thanks to housing developer

Encouraging primary school children to engage with the pleasures of reading and storytelling, National Share a Story Month is an annual event held nationwide in celebration of the power and pleasures of sharing and creating stories.

Celebrated and innovative storyteller and illustrator Mark Fraser delivered the storytelling sessions to Year 5 and 6 classes who have recently completed their SATS this month.

Incorporating a series of colourful handmade props and costumes, Mark’s stories offered the pupils an imaginative medley of funny and informative tales, dealing with themes concerning home and hearth and belonging.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Clubbe, Mark Fraser and Dunsville pupils with story props

The NSSM initiative aims to bring children and stories together, selecting each year a unique theme that children and book-lovers alike can explore.

This year’s theme is ‘Belonging’, a theme that is key to Harron Homes, a housebuilder that prides itself on establishing vibrant and neighbourly communities in which residents find the right house for them and their family in a development they can truly call home.

Robert Clubbe, Marketing Coordinator at Harron Homes, said: “It’s a wonderful occasion and it was great to see the kids getting swept away by Mark’s storytelling. Belonging is something really key to our company and we’re delighted to be able to give something back to the schools close to our developments.”

Storyteller Mark Fraser telling a tale to the pupils

“Some of our residents’ children attend this school, and we hope new residents’ children will do so too: Dunsville Primary School is only down the road from Wyndthorpe Chase, so we view these places as very much a part of the Harron Homes community.”

Harron Homes has two more storytelling sessions booked in at schools in Newark and Rotherham this week, where Mark will deliver yet more imaginative tales to the pupils.

You can now arrange a personalised appointment to visit homes at Wyndthorpe Chase, Westminster Drive, Dunsville, Doncaster, DN7 4QB. For more information call the sales office on 01302 511549, or visit the Harron website https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/south-yorkshire/wyndthorpe-chase/.

For more information on Harron Homes please visit www.harronhomes.com.

Storyteller Mark Fraser, Harron Homes’ Robert Clubbe and Dunsville primary school pupils with props and goodie bags