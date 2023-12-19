Staff and students at Doncaster academy sign Christmas song using BSL
This is the second year that the academy has worked together to learned to sign a Christmas song.
Ella Dixon, SENDCo at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, said: “We are thrilled that our students and staff have once again taken the time to learn the British Sign Language version of a popular Christmas song.
“All our Year 7 students take part in this activity and love spending the weeks in the run up to Christmas learning sign language, playing the music on the entry to school and celebrating the new signs they have learnt each week.
“We know many of our students are also learning sign at home with their families, with the signing song set as a home learning task for all year groups.
“It’s great to see our staff also get involved and contribute to the inclusive festivities, signing and filming in their departments.”