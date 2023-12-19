Staff and students from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy have learned to sign Merry Christmas Everybody using British Sign Language (BSL).

This is the second year that the academy has worked together to learned to sign a Christmas song.

Ella Dixon, SENDCo at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, said: “We are thrilled that our students and staff have once again taken the time to learn the British Sign Language version of a popular Christmas song.

“All our Year 7 students take part in this activity and love spending the weeks in the run up to Christmas learning sign language, playing the music on the entry to school and celebrating the new signs they have learnt each week.

Staff and students at Doncaster academy sign Christmas song using BSL.

“We know many of our students are also learning sign at home with their families, with the signing song set as a home learning task for all year groups.

“It’s great to see our staff also get involved and contribute to the inclusive festivities, signing and filming in their departments.”

The school feels that celebrating sign language and the BSL community is just one way they can celebrate the wonderful diversity within the school community.