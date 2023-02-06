Specialist team that helps children and young people communicate is set to grow in Doncaster

The Trust, a specialist education charity, is set to grow its therapy service with three new posts to help pupils and students develop.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “We are extremely pleased to be expanding our vital therapy service for our children and young people. Along with our onsite audiologist, the therapy team are a real part and parcel of the fabric of our organisation.

“We know that our pupils, students, and their parents really value the support they are given by the team who ensure that individual needs are met.

Amanda Simonite, Kourtney Barton Hanson and Lauren Woodcock

“Our therapy team consistently go above and beyond what is expected of them to ensure that our young people build their communication confidence, and we are sure that with the extra resource we are investing in the team will have even more impact.”

The team will be boosted by three new roles: a Speech and Language Therapist, an Occupational Therapist, and a Therapy Assistant.

The Speech and Language Therapy Team works with children and young people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have communication needs including autism at Doncaster School for the Deaf and Communication Specialist College Doncaster, which are both under the managment of the Doncaster Deaf Trust.

Alexis continued: “Our team is involved in all aspects of the pupils and students’ educational journey, right from the initial assessments to working out individual plans to meet their communication needs.”

“The pupils and students really benefit from having the therapy team available onsite as they can offer support when it is needed,” added Alexis.

Doncaster Deaf Trust has been providing specialist education for youngsters from across the region from the Leger Way site for 194 years.

The Trust manages Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Communication Specialist College Doncaster, Aspire to Be - Specialist Employability Services and a Children’s Home.